ConocoPhillips Unit Knocks Out Remainder Of Bias Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A former worker at a ConocoPhillips subsidiary cannot proceed with her suit saying she faced discrimination and harassment, a Utah federal judge said Tuesday, tossing her claims against WoodGroup less than two weeks after spiking her allegations against ConocoPhillips. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer granted WoodGroup PSN's motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by former shipping clerk Jodee Lester, who alleged she was fired for complaining about disability discrimination and sexual harassment at work. Judge Nuffer said that Lester didn't point to which WoodGroup employees caused her alleged distress, and her ongoing employment at WoodGroup was never guaranteed....

