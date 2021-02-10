Winston & Strawn Launches Energy & Infrastructure Group

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP formed a combined energy and infrastructure industry group led by partners in Houston and New York as those sectors evolve to favor clean and renewable energy sources, the firm announced Tuesday. Partners Mike Blankenship, Mike Pikiel and Rich Shutran will spearhead the new practice group. The team came from the firm's project finance and energy regulatory practice groups, which will now be led by partners Alan Hoffman and Joe Karp, respectively. Blankenship, a finance partner based in Houston, told Law360 his experience working with oil and gas clients compliments Pikiel and Shutran's expertise in renewable energy and...

