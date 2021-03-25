Justices Say Plaintiff Who Evaded Police Was Still 'Seized'

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 10:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Thursday that an officer's failed attempt to detain a suspect by shooting at them can still qualify as a "seizure" under the Fourth Amendment, spurring a heated debate between two conservative justices over how to interpret historical precedent. In a 5-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of plaintiff Roxanne Torres, who sued two New Mexico police officers who shot her in the back for fleeing what she says she thought was a carjacking. The decision overturns the Tenth Circuit's ruling that a suspect who is able to evade capture has not been "seized" under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS