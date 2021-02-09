Investor Group Slams Amazon Response To Ala. Union Drive

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- A coalition of investors led by Swedish asset management firms urged Amazon on Tuesday not to interfere with a union-organizing drive at an Alabama distribution center amid reports that the company has blitzed workers there with anti-union messages. The firms, Öhman and Folksam, urged Amazon.com to take immediate measures to reinforce its stated commitment to international human rights and corporate governance principles, including "immediately ceasing all anti-union communications, including public statements, captive audience meetings, texts, websites, on-site billboards" and other contact with workers about their organizing rights. "We believe that investment risks exist where there is a mismatch between a company's stated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS