Texas Trade Name Shift Will Benefit Small, Specialized Firms

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:47 AM EST) -- Texas attorneys are currently voting on allowing firms in the state to practice under trade names, which would bring the Lone Star State in line with 48 other states and is expected to have the greatest benefit for smaller and niche firms that don't have long-established branding. The outcome of the statewide vote could also end pending litigation that challenges the state's ban on trade names for law firms. Rhode Island is now the only other state in the country to ban them, after a handful of states settled related litigation over trade name policies in 2020. Proponents of the change...

