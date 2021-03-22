How A Female Partner Increased Diversity At Her Texas Firm

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- At Texas-based Munck Wilson Mandala LLP, a single hire in 2018 acted as a catalyst for doubling the firm's number of female partners and its percentage of female hires in less than three years, creating a more diverse, supportive and lucrative workplace. Jenny Martinez, co-chair of the firm's litigation practice in Dallas, is the driving force behind those changes, attorneys say. Since joining the firm in October 2018, she has pushed to create a better maternity and paternity leave policy, normalize flexible work hours, emphasize the importance of family and raise female associates to leadership positions. She says creating a supportive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS