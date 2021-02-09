DOL Reinstates Atty Who Claimed Trump Tie Axed Oracle Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has brought back a top litigator who was fired last month after she claimed the agency decided to drop its $400 million pay bias case against Oracle because the company was led by an ally of former President Donald Trump, the litigator said Tuesday. Janet Herold said in a news release through her whistleblower attorney that she will retake her role as the regional solicitor for the DOL's western region on Wednesday, less than a month after she was fired by former DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia. The DOL did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the...

