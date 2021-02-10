J&J Seeks To Block Alcon's Eye Surgery Laser Product

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- J&J Vision wants a Delaware federal judge to block Alcon from selling laser systems that allegedly ripped off copyrighted J&J computer programs, saying there has been "theft and deception on a grand and shocking scale." Various Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries asked the court for a preliminary injunction to bar certain Alcon entities from selling, installing or exporting any of its LenSx Laser Systems that have software derived from "J&J Vision's copyrighted computer programs." In a supporting brief — made public Tuesday — J&J Vision said its software was taken "wholesale" by Alcon, and that even though Alcon "tried to cover its...

