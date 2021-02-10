Brokers Vow to Improve Signposting After Gov't Report

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 1:47 PM GMT) -- A trade body for U.K. insurance brokers has said it will work with insurers to offer clearer "signposting" to cheaper cover for policyholders, after a government-commissioned report found too few people had taken advantage of subsidized flood insurance for their homes. The British Insurance Brokers Association said on Tuesday that it would work with the Association of British Insurers this year in implementing recommendations from the Independent Review of Flood Insurance in Doncaster, which was published in November. The review was commissioned by the government in April 2020 after the northern England town of Doncaster was hit by devastating floods in...

