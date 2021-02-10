EU Accepts Aspen Offer To Slash Prices On Cancer Drugs

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust enforcers accepted Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.'s offer to lower prices of six cancer medications by an average of 73% on Wednesday, saying the concessions would provide "fast, lasting and tangible changes" to remedy concerns over excessive pricing. The European Commission said Aspen agreed to lower the prices of "six critical cancer medicines" that treat hematologic cancers below 2012 levels and those prices will be the maximum that Aspen can charge for about 10 years. Additionally, Aspen will guarantee the supply of the six medicines for the next five years. South Africa-based Aspen had offered up these terms to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS