Methanol Export Developer Challenges Wash. Rejection

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Washington state illegally revoked permits for a proposed $2 billion methanol export plant after "illogically" concluding the facility's emissions would make it a top polluter in the state, the project's developer and a local port said Tuesday. Developer Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama told the state's Shorelines Hearings Board that regulators at the Washington Department of Ecology had made "apples to oranges" comparisons when reevaluating the emissions of the facility and had ultimately made a decision that was clearly intended to achieve political objectives. They said that the project — which the state revoked permits for last month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS