Burger King Franchisee Taps Ex-Barington Capital Atty As GC

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., a major operator of Burger King and Popeyes eateries, said Wednesday that it has hired a former Barington Capital Group and International Specialty Products attorney as its new general counsel. Jared Landaw, whose title also includes vice president, started working at the Syracuse, New York-based Carrols on Monday, the company announced. "I am honored to join Carrols as it executes on its strategy of operating two world-class restaurant brands and look forward to contributing to the company's strategic priorities and continued growth," he said in a statement. Most recently, Landaw was general counsel and chief operating officer...

