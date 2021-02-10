ABA Outlines 'Material' Adversity Standard In Client Conflicts

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Seeking clarity on the "materially" adverse conflict standard, the American Bar Association on Wednesday said potential financial harm of a lawyer's prospective case to a former client doesn't itself create a conflict barring the representation. Looking at the rules outlining duties to former and prospective clients, the Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility sought to draw a line between direct — and prohibited — adversity between a lawyer's clients legal issues, and engagements that may run against other former client interests but still be allowable. The committee said that while "material" adverseness under the Model Rules is present when a...

