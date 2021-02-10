French Authority To Probe Veolia Takeover Of Suez Subsidiary

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- The French competition authority will review Veolia's planned deal to acquire the sanitation infrastructure subsidiary of Suez Group after having been handed the probe on Wednesday by the European Commission. Veolia announced in August that it would acquire Suez RV OSIS in a deal that values the sanitation network and infrastructure maintenance subsidiary at €298 million ($361 million). The probe by the Autorité de la concurrence of the sanitation infrastructure deal comes amid a larger fight over Veolia's hostile attempt to take over all of Suez Group that was announced Sunday. "In agreement with the companies involved, the European Commission considered...

