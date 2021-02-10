Garland's AG Nomination Finally Moving In Senate

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing later this month, teeing up a final vote in March to make him the next U.S. attorney general. Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the panel's top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said late Tuesday that Judge Garland would appear at a Feb. 22 hearing before a March 1 committee vote. A final confirmation vote in the full Senate is likely to follow within a few days, with some Republican support expected. "Judge Garland will serve the Justice Department and our country with...

