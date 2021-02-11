Deducting Environmental Fines Requires Nexus, IRS Atty Says

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- To deduct payments made to governmental bodies to remediate irreparable harm to the environment, the purpose of the payment must be directly relevant to the harm done, and not all amounts will automatically qualify, an IRS attorney said Thursday. In order to deduct environmental harm payments under Internal Revenue Code Section 162(f), there must be a nexus between the fine and the damage done to wildlife, natural resources or the environment, Sharon Horn of the IRS' Office of Chief Counsel said during a webinar hosted by the American Bar Association Section of Taxation. For example, if a polluter destroys the nesting area...

