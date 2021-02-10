Fed. Circ. Agrees Fax Machine Patents Are Indefinite

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge properly found that claims of four Infinity Computer Products Inc. patents for using a fax machine as a computer printer or scanner are invalid as indefinite, the Federal Circuit affirmed Wednesday. A three-judge panel said two terms in Infinity's patents are indefinite because it's impossible to tell their exact bounds, and Infinity took conflicting positions on that question during earlier proceedings. The precedential decision is a win for Oki Data Americas Inc., which had been accused of infringing the patents. The terms-in-question are "passive link," which refers to the connection between a fax machine and a computer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS