Ex-CBD Firm Exec Seeks Ax of Employer's Countersuit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- The erstwhile chief operations officer of a CBD beauty products supplier has asked a federal judge in Miami to toss counterclaims his former employer brought to his securities fraud suit, arguing that the company failed to explain how it was allegedly duped into hiring him. In a motion filed Tuesday, plaintiff and counter-defendant Aaron Silberman told U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles that Premier Beauty and Health LLC claimed to have hired him and sold his company a $450,000 membership interest in its business after Silberman's in-laws talked him up and touted his "extensive" relevant work experience. Premier said that the statement...

