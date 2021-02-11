Bank Of The West VP Says Paternity Leave Bias Forced Exit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A former Bank of the West vice president has sued the financial services company, claiming he was forced to resign after facing discrimination for taking paternity leave when his son was born. Jeffrey Herman's Tuesday suit against his former employer alleges that after taking company-sanctioned leave, he returned to a hostile environment. "Management made comments to plaintiff about the inconvenience of paternity leave, and showed general animosity towards plaintiff's decision to take paternity leave," he said in his suit. In particular, Herman said his manager pointedly complained that his own performance bonus took a hit because Herman went on leave and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS