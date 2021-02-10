Chinese Health Care Biz Valued At $1.7B In Take-Private Offer

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Chinese health care business New Frontier Health revealed Wednesday it's received a take-private offer from a Simpson Thacher-guided consortium led by company executives valuing it at at least $1.67 billion. Beijing-based New Frontier Health Corp., which owns the United Family Healthcare chain of hospitals and clinics in China, said in statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the collective including the company's chairman, CEO and president would pay $12 for each share and warrant of the public company they don't already own. The deal would represent a premium of almost 28% from Feb. 8, the last day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS