Ex-Ohio US Attorney Returns To Jones Day As Partner

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- Jones Day announced Wednesday that a former U.S attorney for the Northern District of Ohio is returning to the firm as a partner in its investigations and white collar defense practice and will be based in Cleveland, nearly a month after he resigned from the Justice Department. Justin Herdman rejoins Jones Day after serving as U.S. attorney from August 2017 until Jan. 8 of this year. President Donald Trump nominated Herdman to the Ohio job in June 2017, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate two months later. In a Jan. 8 statement announcing his resignation, Herdman said serving as U.S. attorney...

