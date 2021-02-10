SD Gov. Noem To Delay Medical Pot Rollout By A Year

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Two days after South Dakota's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem notched a court victory against a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, Noem said she will also be delaying implementation of a separate measure to legalize medical marijuana. Noem said on Wednesday that her office and legislators had determined the initial timetable for creating a medical program laid out in the ballot initiative was inadvisably swift and they would need to give themselves an extra year to do it right and create an interim committee to steer the process. South Dakota made history in November when it became the...

