EEOC Urges 6th Circ. To Rethink Tossing Age Bias Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged the full Sixth Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider a decision nixing a former bank manager's age bias suit, arguing an appellate panel erred by saying she couldn't pursue her case unless age discrimination was the only reason for her firing. The agency filed an amicus brief in support of a full-bench rehearing of Melanie Pelcha's case following a petition last week by her attorneys for the do-over, saying the court should have instead used the "but-for" standard to interpret the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. "The conclusion that the ADEA requires a showing of...

