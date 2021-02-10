DC's July Bar Exam To Be Remote As Pandemic Wears On

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia has canceled in-person administration of its July bar exam, shifting the test online in light of "continued pandemic conditions," the D.C. Court of Appeals said in a notice Wednesday. The announcement comes just over a week after the National Conference of Bar Examiners said it would once again offer jurisdictions the option to hold their exams remotely on July 27 and 28. In a Feb. 2 statement, the conference said that despite "progress toward widespread vaccination against COVID-19, NCBE recognizes that restrictions may still be in place this summer that would prevent jurisdictions from being able to...

