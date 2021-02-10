Fleur De Lis To Pay $1.9M To Settle Oil Spill Claims

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Fleur de Lis Energy LLC has agreed to pay a $1.9 million penalty after spilling hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil into American waterways, according to a settlement filed Wednesday in Wyoming federal court. The settlement comes after the company was involved in six separate discharges of crude oil and well water into Wyoming waterways between 2016 and 2018, including one instance in which over 306,000 gallons of oil were released — the largest of the incidents. A complaint was filed at the same time as the settlement Wednesday. In addition, the EPA had claimed the Texas-based oil company...

