Miss. Mayor Says Advocate Can't Argue For Medical Pot

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Mississippi mayor asking the state's Supreme Court to toss a ballot measure that legalized medical marijuana in November told the justices that the sponsor of the measure should be barred from participating in the upcoming oral arguments. Amendment sponsor Ashley Durval already lost her bid to participate in oral arguments, but she filed a motion for reconsideration last week. The city of Madison, Mississippi, and its Republican mayor Mary Hawkins Butler blasted the move as violating the state's rules of appellate procedure and said the denial of her request does not warrant a second look. In January, Durval filed her amicus brief in...

