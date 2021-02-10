NLRB Says Graduate Nurses Are Professionals For Union Vote

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board regional official ordered an election on whether Service Employees International Union will continue to represent workers at a Michigan medical center, also allowing graduate nurses to vote on whether the unit should include both professional and nonprofessional employees. In a decision issued on Tuesday, NLRB Detroit office regional director Terry Morgan said graduate nurses at MidMichigan Medical Center qualify as professional employees because they do work similar to registered nurses. The ruling means graduate nurses may vote on whether the bargaining unit should include both professional and nonprofessional employees, which the National Labor Relations Act prohibits...

