Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Merck Sues To Block Inventia's Generic Diabetes Drug

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Merck has hit Inventia Healthcare with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court seeking to block the India-based company from bringing a generic version of a Merck diabetes drug to market.

In a Wednesday complaint, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. sought to stop Inventia from selling a generic version of diabetes drug Janumet before a Merck patent — U.S. Patent No. 7,326,708 — expires.

Specifically, Merck challenged Inventia's abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, that sought to market the generic.

Inventia has already asserted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the company believes the patent-in-suit was either "invalid, unenforceable, and/or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!