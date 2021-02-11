Merck Sues To Block Inventia's Generic Diabetes Drug

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Merck has hit Inventia Healthcare with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court seeking to block the India-based company from bringing a generic version of a Merck diabetes drug to market. In a Wednesday complaint, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. sought to stop Inventia from selling a generic version of diabetes drug Janumet before a Merck patent — U.S. Patent No. 7,326,708 — expires. Specifically, Merck challenged Inventia's abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, that sought to market the generic. Inventia has already asserted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the company believes the patent-in-suit was either "invalid, unenforceable, and/or...

