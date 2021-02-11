Blue Cross Units, CVS Want Drug Pricing Suits Combined

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield units from around the country moved Wednesday alongside CVS to consolidate a quartet of lawsuits from insurers accusing the pharmacy chain of fraudulently inflating drug reimbursement rates. The four virtually identical lawsuits were filed in Rhode Island federal court by various groups of BCBS insurers starting in May 2020, accusing CVS of using cash discount programs to "obfuscate its true prices from third party payors," charging customers one rate for "hundreds of generic drugs" but reporting much higher rates for insurers to reimburse. Now, CVS and BCBS units from Alabama, Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota,...

