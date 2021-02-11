Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shareholder Accuses Peabody Of Hiding Mine Safety Issues

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Leaders at Peabody Energy Corp. mishandled safety issues at the company's valuable mine in Australia and deceived investors about problems, resulting in multiple stock price declines, millions in lost revenue and reputational damage, a shareholder told a Delaware federal court.

While the company promised that it cared about safety matters, reality proved those claims to be false, according to shareholder Pasqualino Di Fusco's derivative complaint filed Wednesday. As the public messaging from the board of directors highlighted its safety commitment, a fire at a company mine proved otherwise, causing harm to Peabody's "reputation, goodwill, and standing in the business community," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!