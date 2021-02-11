Shareholder Accuses Peabody Of Hiding Mine Safety Issues

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Leaders at Peabody Energy Corp. mishandled safety issues at the company's valuable mine in Australia and deceived investors about problems, resulting in multiple stock price declines, millions in lost revenue and reputational damage, a shareholder told a Delaware federal court. While the company promised that it cared about safety matters, reality proved those claims to be false, according to shareholder Pasqualino Di Fusco's derivative complaint filed Wednesday. As the public messaging from the board of directors highlighted its safety commitment, a fire at a company mine proved otherwise, causing harm to Peabody's "reputation, goodwill, and standing in the business community," according...

