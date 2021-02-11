Law360's The Term: Treasure Hunting In The Petition Pile

This Week
S2, E17: Treasure Hunting In
The Petition Pile
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
To begin this week, Jimmy recaps two important developments since last episode: a new letter from the Biden administration changing positions in the Affordable Care Act case so that it is now defending the health law, and a Friday night ruling from the court lifting California's ban on indoor church services.
For the main segment, the pair highlight some recent petitions that appear to have caught the justices' attention, having been relisted for discussion at multiple conferences. Natalie discusses the U.S. Department of Justice's appeal in the case of the Boston Marathon bomber, whose death sentence was lifted by the First Circuit.
Next, Jimmy discusses a novel lawsuit filed directly to the Supreme Court by Texas challenging California's ban on taxpayer-funded travel to the Lone Star state over an allegedly discriminatory law that Texas passed in 2017. Natalie then goes on to preview a brewing battle over the 1906 Antiquities Act, which, while not quite about buried treasure, does present a significant question about whether the law allows presidents to establish monuments offshore.
Last, Jimmy dives into a Mississippi abortion case that presents a direct challenge to the Supreme Court's landmark precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey .
More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.