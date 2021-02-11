Dutch Want To Discuss FATCA With EU Finance Ministers

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 11:53 AM EST) -- The Dutch want to discuss parts of the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act that cause headaches for European Union banks and citizens with ties to the U.S. in an upcoming meeting of EU finance ministers, multiple people confirmed Thursday. The Netherlands wants to look at the lack of reciprocity on information exchange between EU countries and the U.S. at the Feb. 16 meeting and to discuss issues related to FATCA that pertain to U.S. citizens who are also EU citizens. "In recent years these EU citizens have been faced with the unnecessary closure of their bank accounts due to lack...

