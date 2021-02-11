BoE Says EU Holds UK Financial Services To Higher Standard

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 12:33 PM GMT) -- The European Union is holding Britain's financial services to a higher standard than it did Canada, the U.S. and Australia when deciding whether to allow access to its markets after Brexit, the Bank of England has said, even though the U.K. has a shared regulatory framework with the bloc. The Bank of England governor has said that Europe holds Britain's financial services to a higher standard than it did Canada, the U.S. or Australia. (Getty) Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said on Wednesday that Britain's financial sector follows common rules with the EU after it implemented the bloc's framework before...

