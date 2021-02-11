ECJ Told Bulgarian Arrests Warrants Don't Meet EU Rules

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 4:09 PM GMT) -- Arrest warrants issued by Bulgaria are ineffective under European Union law as suspects cannot challenge the papers in court before they are turned over to the authorities, a legal advocate has advised the bloc's top court. Countries whose judicial systems allow suspects to contest the basis for their arrest only after they are detained but not before do not meet the EU's human rights laws, Advocate General Jean Richard de la Tour told the European Court of Justice in an opinion published on Thursday. The adviser delivered his opinion, which informs but is not binding on the ECJ, after the case...

