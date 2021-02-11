Pet Care App Rover Valued At $1.35B In Blank-Check Union

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- Pet sitting app Rover said Thursday that it's aiming for a stock exchange debut as part of a tie-up with a private equity-backed blank-check company that values it at $1.35 billion, in a deal guided by Wilson Sonsini and Simpson Thacher. A Place for Rover Inc., working with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, said in a statement that Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP-steered Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. will be renamed Rover Group and remain listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ROVR" through the merger. Rover co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly will continue to head the pet care app's management team....

