UK Tweaks Plans To Raise Private Pension Age To 57 In 2028

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 6:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has set out proposed changes to its plan to boost the minimum private pension age to 57 from 55 beginning in 2028, including exemptions and links between private and state pension guidelines. Adding two more years to the Normal Minimum Pension Age, or NMPA, could encourage people to save longer toward their retirement, HM Treasury said on Thursday in its joint consultation with HM Revenue and Customs. The consultation closes in April 2021. "Increasing the normal minimum pension age reflects increases in longevity and changing expectations of how long we will remain in work and in retirement," said...

