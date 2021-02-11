Indian Payments Biz Valued At $900M In Series D Round

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- BharatPe, an Indian business providing merchant payments and lending services, said Thursday that it's now valued at $900 million following a Series D financing round that brought in $108 million. The New Delhi-based company said in a statement that the oversubscribed round was led by Coatue Management LLC and included current investors, including Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital. BharatPe said that with the financing, it's now raised a total of $268 million in equity and debt. Over the last 12 months, BharatPe's payments business grew fivefold and its lending business grew tenfold, co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover said in...

