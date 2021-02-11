Energy Biz Inter Pipeline Rebuffs Brookfield's $10.6B Bid

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Canada's Inter Pipeline said Thursday it rejected multiple advances from majority investor Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to buy the rest of the energy infrastructure company's shares for being too low, including a take-private bid valued at C$13.5 billion ($10.6 billion). Inter Pipeline Ltd., working with Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP and Dentons Canada LLP, said in the news release that it had received several unsolicited, nonbinding offers from McCarthy Tétrault LLP-guided Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, that ranged from C$17 to C$18.25 per share. The Calgary, Alberta-based company's comments follow one day after the infrastructure investor publicly offered to take over the remaining stakes...

