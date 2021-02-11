Firms See Tech As Key To Anti-Money Laundering Compliance

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Financial institutions want to harness the latest technology to fight financial crime in the face of new U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, but it could pit them against criminals who are doing the same, a new report shows. In the report from the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists issued Wednesday, nearly 90% of global respondents cited the increased adoption of technology as an important tool to create "an effective and reasonably designed compliance program." The report indicates firms are optimistic that technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, coupled with more data access and data sharing between institutions, will help...

