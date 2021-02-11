Del. Justices Affirm AstraZeneca Win In Lifted-Data Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a decision that let AstraZeneca UK Ltd. out of a $33.8 million suit brought by India-based Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. alleging AstraZeneca made unauthorized use of a human gene dataset, agreeing with a Superior Court judge that claims are time-barred. In a brief order, a three-justice panel upheld Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow's 2019 ruling that the statute of limitations for claims brought by Ocimum in the suit had expired by the time the action was filed. The suit was filed in August 2015 and amended multiple times since. "The final judgment of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS