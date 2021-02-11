FCA Charges 2 With Insider Trading Over Plastics Firm Deal

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 5:33 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday that it has brought criminal charges against two individuals who it alleges were involved in insider trading ahead of a £261 million ($360 million) acquisition of a plastic wrap producer in 2016. Two men have appeared before Westminster magistrates to face charges that they made approximately £138,700 ($190,000) from insider trading. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority said it has started criminal prosecutions against Stuart Bayes and Jonathan Swann for allegedly trading shares between May and June 2016 in British Polythene Industries PLC before an announcement in June that it was being bought by plastic packaging...

