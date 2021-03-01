Justices Suggest PTAB Will Survive, But With More Oversight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed unpersuaded that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges have enough oversight to square with the Constitution's appointments clause, but leaned toward altering the existing system rather than dismantling the board altogether and letting Congress decide what's next. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court weighed the constitutionality of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) During oral arguments in U.S. v. Arthrex, the majority of justices seemed wary that administrative patent judges have sufficient supervision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's director, but asked questions that hinted they want...

