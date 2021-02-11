ITC Squashes Potential Duties On Imported Blueberries

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- The government will not set tariffs on imported blueberries after the U.S. International Trade Commission determined on Thursday that the products are not posing a threat to domestic producers. In September, the Trump administration triggered a safeguard investigation of blueberry imports as part of a sweeping policy push to address the surging imports of perishable foods. Domestic blueberry farmers and importers traded blows before the ITC last month about the state of the industry, and the ITC ultimately saw no threat from the imports. "The U.S. International Trade Commission today determined that fresh, chilled, or frozen blueberries are not being imported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS