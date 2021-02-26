Meet The Supreme Court Heavyweights Arguing Arthrex

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 1:00 PM EST) -- The trio of attorneys trying to win over the U.S. Supreme Court justices Monday in a dispute over whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are constitutionally appointed are all seasoned veterans of the court and patent law. Presenting U.S. v. Arthrex to the Supreme Court will be MoloLamken's Jeffrey A. Lamken, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Mark Perry and Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm L. Stewart. The justices will first be considering whether administrative patent judges have been acting as "principal" officers of the government, who must be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate under the appointments clause, or "inferior" officers, who...

