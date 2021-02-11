Teamsters Say Welch Foods Fight Should Return To Arbitrator

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Teamsters local has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to accept a magistrate judge's recommendation to send back to arbitration a dispute over an award that reinstated a Welch Foods worker who was fired for allegedly sexist comments, opposing the company's bid to fight the remand. In a brief filed Wednesday, Teamsters Local 397 said U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo was operating within the limits of his authority when he recommended last month that an arbitrator have a chance to clarify a 2019 decision that reduced Welch Foods' firing of Pat Woodward for allegedly sexually harassing a female co-worker to a...

