Groups Ask DC Circ. To Undo 2nd Part Of Coal Ash Rule

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A trio of environmental groups on Thursday asked the D.C. Circuit to review the second part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that lets utility companies keep coal ash in unlined pits if they prove there's no "reasonable probability" of groundwater contamination. The Sierra Club, PennEnvironment and the Alliance for Affordable Energy say the "lax regulation" weakened protections against toxic coal ash pollution and created a new loophole that allows some power plants to put off closing down their unlined coal ash sites. The new rule is unlawful under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, according to the petition for...

