Pa. Water Utility Says DuPont Illegally Transferred PFAS Biz

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania-American Water Co. hit DuPont, 3M and many other polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, manufacturers with a lawsuit that was removed to Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, seeking cleanup costs tied to the so-called forever chemicals and accusing DuPont of illegally spinning off its PFAS business to dodge liability. In a 28-page complaint, PAWC argued that the chemical companies have created a public nuisance by selling PFAS-containing products without warnings and forced it to spend money and resources investigating and remediating the nonbiodegradable, toxic PFAS from the state's public water supply systems. "Defendants knew, or should have known, that PFAS and related constituents...

