SEC's $30M Ponzi Suit Takes Step Toward Victim Payments

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission moved Thursday for the entry of a judgment in Florida federal court imposing a permanent injunction and monetary relief against three companies for their roles in an alleged $30 million Ponzi scheme, marking a significant step toward payments to victims. The agency filed its motion with the consent of the court-appointed receiver for diamond merchants Natural Diamonds Investment Co. and Eagle Financial Diamond Group Inc. and purported cryptocurrency venture Argyle Coin LLC. The companies lay at the heart of the fraud scheme, which targeted investors in the U.S. and Canada. "This is very good news...

