SD Ruling Threatens Marijuana Legalization Momentum

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Since the 2018 midterm elections, the momentum for legalized marijuana has been like a tidal wave building strength as it hurtles toward shore. That was reinforced in last November's election as well as multiple marijuana ballot initiatives receiving enough votes to pave the way for some form of legalization. Indeed, there is a strong belief that federal legalization, or at least decriminalization, is a very real possibility in 2021. However, South Dakota Circuit Judge Christina Klinger is here to remind you that not everyone is in favor of legalized marijuana. In the first clear victory for marijuana opponents after the recent election, Judge...

