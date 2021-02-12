Battle Over 'Lehman Brothers' Whiskey Heads To Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- A small company that wants to sell a line of whiskey named for defunct investment bank Lehman Brothers is appealing to the Federal Circuit after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused to register the name. A British firm called Tiger Lily Ventures Ltd. asked the appeals court Thursday to overturn an October ruling by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that said Barclays PLC had not legally "abandoned" the name of the bank, which it bought out of bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis. In its brief, Tiger Lily said Barclays had clearly tried to avoid the famously failed bank's...

